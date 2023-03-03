Stablecoins See Notable Spike in Volume Following Silvergate Scrutiny

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Stablecoins See Notable Spike in Volume Following Silvergate Scrutiny

Coin Edition - Vignesh Karunanidhi
2023-03-03 16:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Silvergate issues have triggered a market sell-off.
  • Prices of major cryptocurrencies dropped with millions in liquidation.
  • Stablecoins enjoyed a fair spike in trading volume following the turmoil.
Silvergate has been going through turmoil as the bank recently announced that there would be a delay in filing its annual 10-K report and also announced that it would have to review its books with its auditors.
The Silvergate drama triggered a market sell-off, with over $240 million in liquidation in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass data.
The market also reversed course, with the majority of the coins trading in the red. The volatile market definitely attracted investors to stablecoins as a substitute, primarily USDT and USDC.
According to CoinMarketCap data, there has been a 24.2% spike in the 24-hour trading volume for Tether (USDT). USDC is no exception, as the stablecoin enjoyed a 27.4% spike in the 24-hour trading volume. At press time, the 24-hour trading volume of Tether stands at $38 billion and that of USDC at $4 billion.
Stablecoins are designed to maintain stability and keep their peg even during the most volatile market. Due to this reason, they come as an attractive last resort during volatile market conditions.
The price of major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, dropped by over 4% in the last 24 hours. BTC dropped below the $23,000 level and ETH below $1,600. The majority of the altcoins displayed single-digit losses, except for a few assets, including DYDC and LUNC, which lost double digits in the last 24 hours.
Following the Silvergate issue, the stock price of Silvergate plummeted by over 50%, and cryptocurrency businesses began distancing themselves from the bank. Firms including Crypto.com, Coinbase, Galaxy, Circle, and Paxos mentioned that they were discontinuing any trading activities with the bank, citing precautionary measures.
The post Stablecoins See Notable Spike in Volume Following Silvergate Scrutiny appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text