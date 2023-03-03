Uniswap Wants to Launch Crypto Wallet App, but Apple Says Not So Fast

DENVER – Uniswap Labs, which backs the top decentralized exchange (DEX) on Ethereum, is planning to launch a mobile crypto wallet for iPhone users, but Apple (AAPL) seems to have other ideas.

“Apple won’t yet green-light our launch and we don’t know why – we’ve responded to their concerns, answered every question and reiterated that we are 100% compliant with their specifications,” a spokesperson for Uniswap Labs told CoinDesk.

The unexplained delay may add to Apple’s perception as a hardline gatekeeper in regulating the crypto world’s access to iOS, its mobile software ecosystem. The iPhone maker has refused to adapt its commerce policies to accommodate some crypto companies and also bans crypto trading apps that don’t use an “approved exchange.”

As a DEX, however, it's unclear if Uniswap could ever meet Apple's "approved exchange" criteria.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a press release, Uniswap Labs said its planned mobile app is primarily a self-custodial crypto wallet, meaning users will have full ownership and control over their assets. The app will also offer the ability to “trade tokens directly with” Uniswap, where more than $1.2 billion in average 24-hour trading volume makes it by far the most trafficked decentralized finance (DeFi) exchange, per CoinGecko.

Rather than wait around for Apple, Uniswap Labs said it plans to release its app to 10,000 users via the TestFlight beta platform.