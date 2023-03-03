Exchange
Japan-based Gaming Giant GREE Joins Avalanche

Blockchain Reporter - Umair Younas
2023-03-03 14:26
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
GREE, a Japan-based gaming house, has joined Avalanche. The Japanese gaming platform has nearly 30M per month active consumers along with a history of operating with prominent players in the Web2-based gaming space. These platforms take into account Bandai Namco, Konami, Sega, and Square Enix.

Top Japanese Gaming Platform GREE Adopts Avalanche

The efforts made by GREE to expand Web3-centered development include distribution, non-fungible tokens, and running more than twelve Avalanche validators. Ava Labs interacted with Takasugu Murata of GREE regarding the altering gaming world and the reason to select Avalanche. While responding to this, Takasugu stated that GREE rapidly positioned itself among the top mobile internet forerunners in Japan after its establishment in 2004.
He added that the in previous years, the platform has been effective in making considerable progress. As per him, the latest objective of the company is to move forward with the subjects like data analytics, commerce, anime, the Metaverse, and mobile games. The executive mentioned that the cumulative subsidiaries of GREE are nearly 20, taking into account BLRD. He also disclosed that BLRD has enthusiastically collaborated with Ava Labs.

Gaming Giant Intends to Provide Returns for Gamers’ Precious Time and Funds via Web3 Gaming

He also commented on the adoption of Web3-related opportunities, saying that the respective sector is capable of providing a solution to the issues faced by Web2 gaming. Web3 can achieve this by delivering improved experiences to the consumers, he added. In his words, Web2 does not have any method to give back the money and time invested by the customers, except via entertainment.
As a consequence, the users have to pay huge costs in the Web2 ecosystem. Nonetheless, a solution to this has been offered by Web3. Takasugu asserted that smooth gameplay is vitally important for gamers and GREE prioritizes it.
