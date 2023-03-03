copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-03-03)
Binance
2023-03-03 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, down by -3.80% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,979 and $23,566 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,402, down by -4.47%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include TROY, AKRO, and QUICK, up by 67%, 32%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Block Launches New Service Provider to Make Lightning More Reliable
- Ethereum Developers Target March 14 Date for Shanghai Upgrade on Goerli Testnet
- MetaMask Launches SDK Enabling Users to Interact With Web3 Games
- CryptoQuant Deflates ETH Sell-off Expectations Ahead of Shanghai Upgrade
- US Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Prevent Bitcoin From Being ‘Money’
- Metaverse Competition Issues Need Addressing, EU Antitrust Chief Says
- Hosts of Bankless Podcast Raising $35M Crypto Venture Fund: Sources
- Three Japanese Banks Start Stablecoin Experiment
Market movers:
- ETH: $1569.19 (-4.67%)
- BNB: $291.3 (-2.48%)
- XRP: $0.3658 (-3.36%)
- ADA: $0.3387 (-4.32%)
- MATIC: $1.173 (-3.62%)
- DOGE: $0.07582 (-6.15%)
- SOL: $21.19 (-4.07%)
- DOT: $6.07 (-5.05%)
- LTC: $89.01 (-8.21%)
- SHIB: $0.0000114 (-4.92%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- TROY/BUSD (+67%)
- AKRO/BUSD (+32%)
- QUICK/BUSD (+14%)
