House Digital Assets Panel Chair Ready to Work With Ag Committee on Crypto Framework

Speaking Thursday at the Milken Institute Future of Digital Assets Symposium, Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.) said he intends to work with the House Agriculture Committee on creating legislation for cryptocurrency.

The vice chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, Hill is chairman of that panel's newly formed Financial Services Subcommittee on Digital Assets.

“We’re going to do our best to work in tandem with House Ag on this process because I think that is effective,” Hill told the Milken conference.