Block Launches New Service Provider to Make Lightning More Reliable

TBD, a division of FinTech company, Block, has launched “c=” (pronounced “c equals”), a new business entity focused on improving liquidity and routing on the Lightning Network – Bitcoin’s layer 2 scaling solution.

Lightning transactions are at an all-time high but according to a release provided to CoinDesk, the network is experiencing growing pains with many transactions failing due to poor liquidity and inefficient payment routing.

C= will address these issues by committing bitcoin to the Lightning Network and building infrastructure to bolster network reliability.

“Connecting to the Lightning Network requires liquidity in the form of bitcoin,” the release states. “C= will build infrastructure using the bitcoin it is committing to the network so that businesses and wallets can make their Lightning transactions more reliable and dependable.”