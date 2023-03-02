Xapo Bank Integrates Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, Partners With Lightspark

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Xapo Bank Integrates Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, Partners With Lightspark

CoinDesk - Ian Allison
2023-03-02 14:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Xapo Bank has integrated the Bitcoin-based Lightning Network and partnered with Lightspark, the venture helmed by former Facebook crypto lead David Marcus, adding another string to the bow of Xapo’s Gibraltar-licensed private bank and cryptocurrency custodian.
Users of Xapo Bank can now instantly pay for small purchases of up to $100 at any vendor accepting Lightning payments, without suffering high transaction fees and long blockchain confirmation waiting times, according to a press release.
The integration will also bridge the gap between traditional finance and crypto, which Xapo has been aiming to do. The Xapo Bank platform offers an annual interest rate of 4.1% on U.S. dollars in accounts, that are $100,000 deposit-guaranteed, and will soon be offering up to 1% on Bitcoin.
This is particularly important given the current regulatory pressure on crypto exchanges, yield generating products and stablecoins. But it’s also about realizing a long-term plan to provide alternative banking possibilities in emerging market countries, explained Xapo CEO Seamus Rocca in an interview with CoinDesk.
Starting out with a wallet, cold-storage custody vault and reserve of 30,000 BTC back in 2013, Xapo later set up in Gibraltar under its virtual asset service provider framework. Sticking close to Bitcoin’s original ethos of financial freedom, Xapo took the decision to sell its institutional business to Coinbase in 2017 to focus on the retail space, Rocca said.
Since beginning the process in 2019, Xapo has been granted a banking license, obtained principal membership of Visa and Mastercard, as well as SWIFT membership. This means the firm can engage directly with correspondent banks, not via payment companies or third parties, and have access to money market accounts.
“We are now a fully-fledged bank with a USD bank account, which we thought is most appealing to emerging markets,” Rocca said. “If you think about the U.S. and places like Europe, people are predominantly looking at crypto almost as a form of gambling. Whereas in places like Argentina, Venezuela, Lebanon, Nigeria, where currencies devalue and you can have hyperinflation, Bitcoin can change people’s lives.”
View full text