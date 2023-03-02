Market Watch: Bitcoin Unable to Push for $24K As Market Cap Sheds $15B

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Market Watch: Bitcoin Unable to Push for $24K As Market Cap Sheds $15B

CryptoPotato - George Georgiev
2023-03-02 11:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The past 24 hours saw the total cryptocurrency market capitalization lose around $15 billion in total. This came on the back of slight declines in the major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others.
It’s interesting to see if this development suggests that the bulls are running out of steam or if they are simply preparing for another leg up.

Bitcoin Price Unable to Push $24K

Yesterday, BTC’s price reached an intraday high of exactly $24,000 on Binance, as seen in the chart below.
However, the level was fiercely defended by the sellers, and as soon as they stepped in, the cryptocurrency started declining. It plunged to about $23,200, but the buyers stepped in and pushed it to where it currently lies at slightly below $23,500.
Source: TradingView
The increased volatility also led to around $60 million worth of liquidated positions in the past 24 hours, according to data from Coinglass. The overall trading volume remains relatively low at about $60 billion.
It’s interesting to see how the market will shape up in the coming days as we enter into March – a month that has been historically bearish based on median performance.

Altcoins Also Unable to Progress

As mentioned above, the total cryptocurrency market cap declined by around $15B after the rejection of yesterday’s push, and the following heatmap presents a clear picture of the reasons.
Source: Quantify Crypto
All of the major altcoins are currently trading in the red, albeit charting slight declines. MATIC is down 2.8%, which is more or less the same as SHIB – both cryptocurrencies are the worst performers from the biggest coins by market capitalization.
From the top 100 coins, the best performers are Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) and Mina Protocol (MINA) – up 5.4% and 4.4%, respectively.
On the other hand, Rocket Pool (RPL) and ImmutableX (IMX) are the worst-performing cryptocurrencies, down 9.3% and 9%, respectively. Stacks (STX) is next, having declined by around 8.2% in the past 24 hours.
That said, it’s interesting to note that the overall sentiment seems to have improved in the past 24 hours, up 1 point to 51 and currently standing at neutral.
The post Market Watch:Bitcoin Unable to Push For $24K as Market Cap Sheds $15B appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text