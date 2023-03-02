copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-03-02)
Binance
2023-03-02 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, down by -1.32% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,300 and $23,890 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,450, down by -1.43%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include ADX, PERP, and YFI, up by 11%, 10%, and 7%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- The Next Bicasso: Binance NFT Releases AI-Powered NFT Generator
- Bitcoin 'millionaires' Increased 140% As BTC Price Crossed $20K — Data
- Ether Supply Impact From the Shanghai Upgrade Is Limited: Bernstein
- Vitalik Buterin Says 'more Still Needs to Be Done' Over High Ethereum Txn Fees
- Visa's Crypto Strategy Remains Intact Despite Crypto Winter
Market movers:
- ETH: $1646.11 (-0.48%)
- BNB: $298.7 (-1.87%)
- XRP: $0.3786 (-0.97%)
- ADA: $0.3541 (-1.91%)
- DOGE: $0.08078 (-1.82%)
- MATIC: $1.2172 (-2.45%)
- SOL: $22.08 (-2.69%)
- DOT: $6.392 (-2.29%)
- LTC: $96.97 (-0.83%)
- SHIB: $0.00001199 (-3.07%)
Top gainers on Binance:
