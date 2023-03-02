Binance Market Update (2023-03-02)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, down by -1.32% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,300 and $23,890 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,450, down by -1.43%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include ADX , PERP , and YFI , up by 11%, 10%, and 7%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: