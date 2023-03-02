Australia’s Central Bank Selects CBDC Use Cases As It Prepares for Pilot Study

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Australia’s Central Bank Selects CBDC Use Cases As It Prepares for Pilot Study

Bitcoinist - Semilore Faleti
2023-03-02 11:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) published a report on Wednesday outlining its selected use case proposals of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) alongside their respective providers. This report serves as a follow-up to a collaborative research project with the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre (DFCRC), exploring the possible use cases of a CBDC and its benefits to the Australian economy.
Launched in September 2022, the CBDC research project involved the submission of potential CBDC use cases by various industrial entities, of which only a few were chosen to participate in the CBDC live pilot.
According to its report yesterday, the RBA stated, “The project received a large number of use case submissions from a range of industry participants. A range of criteria was considered in selecting the use cases to participate in the pilot, including the potential to provide insights into the possible benefits of a CBDC.”
That said, some of the selected CBDC use cases announced by the Australian apex bank include offline payments, tokenized FX settlement, corporate bond settlement, construction payments, etc. In all, 14 use cases were selected, alongside 14 providers ranging from small fintech firms to large financial institutions.
These use case providers included Mastercard, the Australian Bond Exchange, Fame Capital, Monoova, Unizon, ANZ, and so on.

Australia To Launch CBDC Pilot In Coming Months

Another exciting point from yesterday’s RBA (Financial System) report is that Australia intends to launch its CBDC “live pilot” in the coming months. Although no initial date or month was stated, the RBA looks all set to go having concluded its use case selection process.
Commenting on the report, RBA Assistant Governor, Brad Jones, emphasized the importance of the CBDC pilot, saying, “The pilot and broader research study that will be conducted in parallel will serve two ends – it will contribute to hands-on learning by industry, and it will add to policy makers’ understanding of how a CBDC could potentially benefit the Australian financial system and economy.”

CBDCs: The Next Big Thing?

The concept of CBDCs is currently a hot topic in the global financial system. Various Central banks worldwide have been conducting research exploring the integration of these digital currencies with their nation’s individual economies.
Since the start of 2023 especially, the discourse around CBDCs has gained much traction, with several first-world countries showing much reception towards the idea.
In February, the UK treasury released a roadmap to the launch of its own CBDC – the digital pound. During the same month, the Bank of Russia also announced the launch of its CBDC pilot, which is set to begin by April 1st.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India, which had already begun its CBDC pilot in December, announced a remarkable milestone of 50,000 active users of the digital rupee.
For now, CBDCs appear to be the next financial revolution, especially as the world gears toward a digital economy.
In other news, the cryptocurrency market has been rather unstable in the last few days, with major assets recording some slight losses. According to data from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin, the market’s leader, is currently valued at $23,410.49, having gone down by 4.12% in the last seven days.
BTC trading at $23,368 | Source: BTCUSD Chart on Tradingview.com
View full text