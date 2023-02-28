MetaMask Launches SDK Enabling Users to Interact With Web3 Games

On March 1, MetaMask announced its latest upgrade, which is a software development kit (SDK) in the Unity Asset Store.

It will allow developers to connect their games to the MetaMask wallet, enabling users to interact with Web3-enabled features within the game itself, it stated.

The Unity Asset Store is a platform for decentralized gaming assets. It approves third-party gaming solutions to help users and developers manage digital assets and set up smart contracts.

The MetaMask listing on Unity will enable greater interaction between wallet users and Web3 gaming.

The Unity Asset Store also lists verified SDKs from Aptos, Algorand, Flow, ImmutableX, Infura, Solana, and Tezos.

MetaMask into Gaming

Furthermore, MetaMask, ConsenSys, and Infura have also launched a Web3 early adopter program called Sidequest. It will offer a $100,000 grant and guidance to help gaming developers transition to Web3.

It stated that there are a million users connected to Web3 games across 48 blockchains daily, adding, “the potential for growth is huge!”

MetaMask has been continually evolving and upgrading. Its latest additions announced earlier this month were additional privacy features for the wallet.

Recent DappRadar research revealed that the Web3 gaming industry has started the year with a bang, as $156 million was raised across ten investments in January.

The on-chain data for blockchain gaming shows a 1.3% rise in activity with 858,621 daily unique active wallets in January, making up 48% of dapp activity, it reported.

Undead Blocks Announced

On Feb. 28, it was reported that ex-Goldman Sachs analyst Grant Haseley announced Web3’s first cloud-based FPS game, Undead Blocks, on ImmutableX.

The free-to-play/kill-to-earn multiplayer zombie survival first-person shooter has been developed by Haseley’s Wagyu Games Studio.

Andrew Sorokovsky, vice president of Global Business Development at Immutable, said:

“Undead Blocks is exactly the right combination of innovative tech and approachable, inclusive gameplay poised to give a massive push to the mass adoption of web3 gaming,”

