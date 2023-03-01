The Next Bicasso: Binance NFT Releases AI-Powered NFT Generator

Binance’s non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace users are getting creative with “Bicasso,” a new artificial intelligence (AI) powered NFT generator the company released in beta Wednesday.

Here’s a fun new #Binance AI product called #Bicasso 🎨You can turn your creative visions into NFTs with AI. Give it a try and show me what you make with it.Beta version live now, limited to 10k mints.➡️ https://t.co/QeQS7oh9uH pic.twitter.com/22Dllhg2sP — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) March 1, 2023

Similar to AI art platforms such as DALL-E or Midjourney, Bicasso users can type in a creative prompt to produce a unique image, or they can upload an image for the tool to adapt. Users can then mint their images as NFTs on Binance’s native BNB chain.

“You can turn your creative visions into NFTs with AI,” said Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance on Twitter. “Give it a try and show me what you make with it.”

Binance NFT users quickly hopped on the new feature and shared their work. According to early mint data from the platform, nearly 3,300 users have minted at least one Bicasso NFT as of writing. The initial free mint is capped at 10,000 NFTs.

Me in a better world using the new AI creation tool on @BinanceNFT 🤣🤣 @binance @LeBinanceFR #Binance #NFT #AI #Bicasso pic.twitter.com/3R3OV9jfoV — Haythem (@HaythemxKh) March 1, 2023

I look absolutely amazing, thank you @Binance your #Bicasso feature is AMAZING!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/f4eG7Xs1mn — Preda 🔶 Crypto (@PredaCrypto) March 1, 2023

Conversations around NFTs and AI have been on the rise in the past year, as generative art technology continues to push into the Web3 space. Last year, generative art NFT collections weathered the chilling crypto winter with high prices and rising trading volumes.

