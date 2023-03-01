UBS Strategists Rebuff Fears of Bitcoin Crash Due to Mt. Gox Repayments

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

UBS Strategists Rebuff Fears of Bitcoin Crash Due to Mt. Gox Repayments

Benzinga - Murtuza Merchant
2023-03-01 17:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

UBS (NYSE: UBS) has issued a report stating that concerns over the release of large amounts of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) onto the market as a result of the Mt. Gox bankruptcy repayments are overdone.

While creditors of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange are set to recover some of their funds after a decade-long liquidation process, the rehabilitation plan offers them several options on repayment and timing.

According to the UBS report, the most important choices for creditors include taking an early lump sum or waiting for further proceedings and asset recoveries, as well as receiving the funds in fiat or crypto, Coindesk reported.

However, the strategists noted that "the early lump-sum option with fiat repayments suggests that the exchange would have to sell Bitcoin to raise the requisite cash," which has previously fueled concerns over potential negative impacts on Bitcoin's price.

Also read: Goldman Sachs' Digital Asset Team Continues To Expand As Blockchain Technology Takes Center Stage

Despite 850,000 Bitcoin going missing from the exchange in 2014, only a fraction of that amount is being potentially disposed of, as the exchange has recovered 142,000 Bitcoin, 143,000 Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), and 69 billion Japanese yen ($510 million), which amounts to around 20% of the hack.

Nonetheless, UBS acknowledges that there is a possibility for the repayments to affect the price of Bitcoin, as the amount of Bitcoin represents about 90% of the average supply active within the last day and 28% in the last week.

The bank also notes that active supply increases are typically associated with weakness in the Bitcoin price.

However, UBS emphasizes that the reality is likely to be much less dramatic, as many early adopters of Bitcoin are still believers in cryptocurrency.

The bank cites recent reports indicating that two of the largest creditors, with a combined share of claims of 20%, have opted for the crypto payout, suggesting that new supply to the market could be less concentrated.

The report further states, "Such news could have been an additional factor for BTC's surprising resilience of late."

Next: Illicit Crypto Transaction Volume Hits All-Time High In 2022: Which Crimes Are Rising?

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

View full text