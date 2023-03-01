Institutions in Asia Aren’t Interested in Liquid Staking: Hex Trust

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Institutions in Asia Aren’t Interested in Liquid Staking: Hex Trust

CoinDesk - Sam Reynolds
2023-03-01 13:19
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Liquid staking tokens have rallied after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) put the technology in its crosshairs by targeting Kraken’s staking service. But even as the category pushes toward the $15 billion mark in total value locked, institutions in Asia are giving it a pass, according to crypto custodian Hex Trust.

Liquid staking allows users to retain the liquidity of their crypto while delegating it to network validators. Liquid staking is not decentralized, but it is protocol-based leading some to believe that it won’t attract the same regulatory scrutiny as centralized staking services.

“Institutional clients have not really been interested in liquid staking of assets. The only interest we have seen in such assets is when clients or the public cannot have access to the native staking of a particular token,” David Cicoria, Head of Markets Technology, at the Asia-focused Hex Trust.

Cicoria points to some of the risks associated with liquid staking like depegging, risk of hacks, centralization concerns, and lack of regulatory clarity.

“Liquid staking protocols belong to decentralized finance (DeFi), and from a protocol or assets perspective are not considered as “securities” and the regulatory aspect seems far to warrant serious legal attention,” he said, pointing to guidance from the Securities and Futures Commission that these may constitute a “collective investment scheme”.

Native staking, which is also known as direct staking, is the form of staking that has garnered interest from institutional investors, according to Cicoria. But only as long as there’s actually technical staking going on behind the scenes, Cicoria added.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler has said that he is suspicious of intermediary-based staking platforms, telling the Wall Street Journal it “looks very similar – with some changes of labeling – to lending.” That may be reason why the SEC went after Kraken, and not Coinbase, which on-chain data shows operates the larger staking pool.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong is firming out its crypto policy and looking to create a licensing regime for institutional and then retail investors, which may involve a framework around staking.

Read more: Hex Trust Raises $88M for Crypto Custody Focused on the Gaming Sector

View full text