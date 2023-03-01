copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-03-01)
Binance
2023-03-01 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, up by 1.75% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,022 and $24,001 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,790, up by 2.15%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include REN, MKR, and MDT, up by 26%, 21%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin, Ethereum 'Didn't Skip a Beat' Even As FTX, Celsius Collapsed
- Winning Dookey Dash Key Sold for $1.6M
- Yuga Labs Announces Generative Ordinals NFT Collection on Bitcoin Blockchain
- Mitsubishi, Fujitsu and Other Tech Firms to Create ‘Japan Metaverse Economic Zone’
Market movers:
- ETH: $1654.11 (+1.98%)
- BNB: $304.4 (+0.83%)
- XRP: $0.3823 (+2.08%)
- ADA: $0.361 (-0.08%)
- DOGE: $0.08228 (+1.28%)
- MATIC: $1.2478 (+2.29%)
- SOL: $22.7 (+2.07%)
- DOT: $6.542 (+1.33%)
- LTC: $97.78 (+4.33%)
- SHIB: $0.00001237 (+0.32%)
Top gainers on Binance:
