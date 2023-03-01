Binance Market Update (2023-03-01)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, up by 1.75% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,022 and $24,001 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,790, up by 2.15%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include REN , MKR , and MDT , up by 26%, 21%, and 19%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: