Solana Will Improve Network Upgrades to Improve Stability

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Solana Will Improve Network Upgrades to Improve Stability

CoinDesk - Shaurya Malwa
2023-03-01 07:47
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Solana Labs will make improvements to its software upgrade process to ensure network reliability and uptime, co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko said on Tuesday.

“Delivering a fast, reliable and scalable network in order to move toward a better, decentralized web remains a top priority,” Yakovenko said. “The issues around last week’s 1.14 network update – which focused on improvements for speed and scale – made it clear how maintaining stability during these major updates remains a challenge.”

Yakovenko said last week's 1.14 network update had raised concerns about maintaining stability during major updates.

Prior to the 1.14 release, core engineers were working on fixing problems that were impacting the network's speed and usability, such as invalid gas metering, lack of flow control for transactions, and lack of fee markets, among other more technical issues. These issues were prioritized to improve user experience.

But following the latest release, core engineers plan to bring in additional external developers and auditors to test and find exploits. They will also form an adversarial team comprising almost a third of the Solana Labs core engineering team.

The core engineers will continue supporting external core engineers, including Jump Crypto’s Firedancer team, which is building a second validator client.

Additionally, core engineers plan to improve the restart process by making nodes automatically discover the latest confirmed slot and share the ledger with each other if it is missing. Solana Labs and third-party core engineering teams have been working to improve the network over the past year, with a focus on stability.

“For example, Jump Crypto's Firedancer team is building a second validator client to increase the network's throughput, efficiency, and resiliency. Mango DAO developers are focused on the tooling needed to build on Solana,” Yakovenko said.

The comments came following a lengthy weekend outage for the Solana blockchain. The problems that started as sluggish transaction processing spiraled into a near-complete shutdown of activity on Solana. Developers said Monday the reason for a network-wide outage over the weekend was still unclear but investigations are ongoing.

View full text