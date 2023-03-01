Goldman Sachs Says It’s Open to Adding Staff to Digital Assets Team: Bloomberg

Investment bank Goldman Sachs said it’s open to hiring additional workers in its digital asset group, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The team’s global head Mathew McDermott told Bloomberg that the bank is “hugely supportive” of blockchain applications, and that the roughly 70-person group would hire “as appropriate” in 2023.

Last week, Hong Kong used Goldman’s private tokenization platform, GS DAP, to sell an initial group of digital green bonds. The city-state sold $102 million of the bonds and cut settlement time from five days after the trade to just one, according to Bloomberg.

The digital assets group’s hiring orientation is notable given that Goldman initiated a large round of layoffs last month, cutting roughly 3,200 employees. The crypto industry has also been awash in layoffs over the last year.