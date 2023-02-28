Former FTX Engineering Director Agrees to Plead Guilty to US Criminal Charges

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Former FTX Engineering Director Agrees to Plead Guilty to US Criminal Charges

Benzinga - Murtuza Merchant
2023-02-28 17:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Former FTX engineering director Nishad Singh has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges brought by U.S. prosecutors as part of an investigation into the inner circle of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
Bankman-Fried was charged with fraud and conspiracy in December, with prosecutors alleging that he stole billions of dollars in FTX customer deposits to cover losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research, and lied to investors and lenders about the financial condition of his companies.
Singh's plea follows those of two of Bankman-Fried's closest associates, Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang, who pleaded guilty to criminal charges in December, Reuters reported.
Singh became FTX's director of engineering in 2019 after working at Alameda and was a close friend of Bankman-Fried's younger brother in high school.
Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors have urged those with knowledge of wrongdoing at FTX to come forward.
The U.S. prosecutors' investigation into FTX has expanded as former executives consider cooperating with authorities.
30-year-old Bankman-Fried became an influential U.S. political donor with an estimated net worth of $26 billion by riding a boom in the values of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other digital assets.
Singh, who also became a major donor to Democratic politicians, contributed $8 million to campaigns in the 2022 election cycle, according to OpenSecrets.
Photo via Shutterstock.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
View full text