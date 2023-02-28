BinaryX Addresses Boss Raid Server Error, Blaming Server Overload

BinaryX, a GameFi and IGO platform built on the BNB Chain, posted a Twitter thread addressing the server error that occurred during a recent Boss Raid. The company said that right at the last second before the Lv56 boss escaped, an overwhelming horde of players simultaneously attacked. This caused the server to become unable to calculate the actual damage caused in time. As a result, some players saw the boss escaped, while others saw the boss was defeated.

The company further said that t he team launched a detailed investigation to verify that the error occurred, worked manually to recalculate and conclude that the damage dealt before the boss escaped was enough to kill the boss, and distributed the prize accordingly based on the result for the level.