Unity Taps Altura, Solana, Metamask, As It Makes Its Way Into Web3

Bitcoinist - Best Owie
2023-02-28 13:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Web3 is already blossoming into a sector that can no longer be ignored as multiple Web2 companies have made their way into it. In recent news, Unity, an interactive 3D development and editing platform, has made its entrance into the Web3 sphere. In the company’s foray into the sector, it has tapped 13 Web3 companies to take part in its Verified Solutions Program (VSP).

Unity Takes On Web3

In a press release published on Tuesday, Unity announced its intention to expand into the blockchain gaming industry. The move is expected to accelerate the entrance of blockchain gaming into new markets, not only for the game developers but for the players as well.
For its first list of Web3 companies that will take part in the VSP Program, Unity has chosen the likes of Solana, Aptos Laps, Altura, Tezos, Immutable X, Infura, Aikon ORE ID, Algorand, Dapper Labs, Metamask, Infura, Nefta, and Truffle.
The VSP program brings together various trusted third-party SDKs, plugins, and editor applications, all of which the selected companies will work on together with Unity to ensure that they are compatible with all Unity product releases going forward. The SDKs of the various companies will be available on the Unity Asset Store.
“We are thrilled to team up with Unity and join their Verified Solutions program. This is an incredible opportunity for Altura to showcase our technology and bring the benefits of decentralized gaming to Unity’s massive user base,” said Altura founder, Majd Hailat.
“We believe that decentralization will revolutionize the gaming industry, and we are excited to lead this movement. Our aim is to make this technology more accessible to both players and developers, and our collaboration with Unity represents a major stride toward that goal. “
Unity’s move into Web3 could bring its significant user base with it. The platform is widely used in the gaming industry, with games built on Unity currently seeing around 2.9 billion monthly users and over 5 billion game downloads in a month, according to data from Forbes in 2022.
Founded in 2004, Unity is a game development platform that allows for low-code and no-code game development. This feature is an attractive one for the Web3 space where creators may not necessarily know how to code but will be able to leverage the company’s infrastructure for their needs.
