Elon Musk to Launch ChatGPT Competitor, Meta to Follow Suit

CoinEdition - Vignesh Karunanidhi
2023-02-28 14:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Elon Musk is reportedly hiring a new team of AI researchers.
  • The primary focus is said to be the launch of a ChatGPT competitor.
  • Zuckerberg recently announced the plans of Meta to create a new top-level product focusing on generative AI.
The popularity of ChatGPT is being leveraged by some of the largest industry giants. According to the latest reports, none other than Tesla CEO Elon Musk is hopping on the bandwagon to develop a ChatGPT competitor.
BREAKING: Elon Musk is developing a ChatGPT competitor.@elonmusk is reportedly forming a new AI research lab led by Igor Babuschkin @ibab_ml, a researcher who recently left Alphabet’s DeepMind AI.The lab's primary focus will be to develop an alternative to ChatGPT. pic.twitter.com/t80lzbkX6z
— Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) February 28, 2023
The reports reveal that Musk is reportedly forming a new AI research lab. This new AI research lab will be led by a former Alphabet DeepMind AI researcher, Igor Babuschkin. The primary focus of the new lab will be to develop an alternative to ChatGPT.
In other AI news, Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta, recently posted on his Facebook account to share details of his new AI plans.
Zuckerberg said:
We’re creating a new top-level product group at Meta focused on generative AI to turbocharge our work in this area.
Zuckerberg mentioned in his post that Meta is pooling team members from various departments across the firm working on generative AI to focus on building delightful experiences with artificial intelligence.
Meta’s founder also mentioned that the vision for the long term is to focus on developing AI personas that can aid users in multiple ways. He also stated that they are exploring experiences with text in WhatsApp and Messenger, along with creative filters for images and videos.
ChatGPT has emerged as one of the fastest-growing consumer apps in history. The popularity of the AI bot has caught the attention of global consumers. To cash in on the popularity, several firms are trying to launch competitions for ChatGPT. The ability to provide answers to almost anything has definitely attracted users to it.
The post Elon Musk To Launch ChatGPT Competitor, Meta to Follow Suit appeared first on Coin Edition.
