'If Bitcoin Isn't a Security, Dogecoin Shouldn't Be Either:' Meme Crypto Creator Reacts to SEC Chair Gensler's Take

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus on Monday affirmed that if Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) isn't characterized as a security, then the same should apply to Dogecoin.

What Happened: Nakamoto responded on Twitter to tech investor and entrepreneur, Jason Calacanis, who said, "if folks had just treated s**tcoins as securities, we would have avoided 10 straight annoying crypto debates over Thanksgiving dinner."

This statement comes after Gary Gensler's interview with New York Magazine on Sunday, in which he labeled all other cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin as "securities."

Dogecoin co-founder responded to Jason’s tweet and said, “the amusing thing about this based cal statement is dogecoin (the OG s**tcoin) was made for lulz with no premine, no sales, and no one controlling it,” adding that “if bitcoin isn’t a security than dogecoin shouldn’t be either.”

the amusing thing about this based cal statement is dogecoin (the OG shitcoin) was made for lulz with no premine, no sales, and no one controlling it so if bitcoin isn’t a security than dogecoin shouldn’t be either — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 27, 2023

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.082 up 0.42% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

