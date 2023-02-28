copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-02-28)
Binance
2023-02-28 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -0.56% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,110 and $23,900 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,291, down by -0.52%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include DOCK, IMX, and DYDX, up by 17%, 11%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- UK Banking Regulator to Propose Rules on Issuing, Holding Crypto
- 74% of Survey Participants Say They Buy NFTs for Status
- Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Plans to Let Customers of Its Non-Bank Members Trade Crypto
- Cryptocurrencies Resilient Despite Weaker Equity Markets, Increased Regulatory Activity: Citi
- Allure of Bitcoin Ordinals, DeFi Drives Crypto Funds to Bitcoin Layer 2-Token Stacks
- Weekly Web3 x Business News
Market movers:
- ETH: $1621.98 (-1.10%)
- BNB: $301.8 (-1.05%)
- XRP: $0.3745 (+0.46%)
- ADA: $0.3613 (-0.08%)
- DOGE: $0.08126 (+0.16%)
- MATIC: $1.2201 (-2.48%)
- SOL: $22.24 (-2.41%)
- DOT: $6.459 (-2.02%)
- LTC: $93.73 (-0.53%)
- SHIB: $0.00001232 (-2.61%)
Top gainers on Binance:
