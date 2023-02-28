Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin, Ethereum 'Didn't Skip a Beat' Even As FTX, Celsius Collapsed

Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood defended Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), saying the two major cryptocurrencies "didn't skip a beat" despite the collapse of centralized entities such as FTX and Celsius.

What Happened: In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Wood expressed her confidence that decentralized and transparent blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum are "on the right track.”

.@ARKInvest CEO @CathieDWood tells @carlquintanilla and @SaraEisen that she is confident that decentralized and transparent blockchains like #Bitcoin and #Ethereum are "on the right track." $BTC $ETH pic.twitter.com/daDQIc2UzT — Squawk on the Street (@SquawkStreet) February 27, 2023

“FTX, Celsius and 3AC are completely opaque and centralized. Those were the companies that went under but blockchains like BTC and Ether didn’t skip a beat and transactions did not stop. And that has given us a lot of confidence,” she said.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

Wood's Ark Invest on Feb.1 released its seventh edition of the ‘Big Ideas 2023’, which suggested that BTC is on a trajectory that could see it become a multi-trillion dollar market in the coming years.

According to Ark research, the price of Bitcoin could exceed $1 million by 2030, a target Wood has predicted time and again.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $23,457, down 0.47% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read More: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall Amid Regulatory Jitters: Analyst Says 'Things Could Get Ugly Again' If Apex Crypto Rejects $23K

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.