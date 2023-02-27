Winning Dookey Dash Key Sold for $1.6M

Twitch streamer Kyle Jackson, who is known by his pseudonym Mongraal, sold his winning Dookey Dash key for 1,000 ETH (about $1.6 million) on Monday.

The one-of-one "Golden Key" was earned by receiving the highest score on the skill-based non-fungible token (NFT) game Dookey Dash, which was released by Bored Ape Yacht Club-parent company Yuga Labs last month. According to the company, Dookey Dash pass holders can use their pass to summon their "Power Source" on March 8.

Many have dashed, more have dookey’d, but one person arrived. Congratulations to @Mongraal, the Key is yours! pic.twitter.com/FXNi2yrJIV — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) February 15, 2023

Mongraal initially listed the pass at 2,222 ETH (about $3.6 million) on OpenSea and refused smaller-but-notable offers from the United Planets DAO (UPDAO) and user-generated meme site 9GAG.

Eventually, he agreed to sell the pass for 1,000 ETH to Adam Weitsman, the CEO of New York-based scrap metal shredding company Upstate Shredding, via OpenSea.

I have agreed to sell the key for 1000 ETH to @AdamWeitsman. Super nice guy and thrilled the sale went through with him.A special thank you to @yugalabs for hosting an incredible competition. I look forward to competing in future events. Royalties will be paid in full.1/2 — Mongraal (@Mongraal) February 27, 2023

Mongraal said that royalties to Yuga Labs will be paid in full.

The Dookey Dash game was available to holders of a Sewer Pass NFT, which could be claimed for free by Bored Ape Yacht Club/Mutant Ape Yacht Club members. Gameplay was open from Jan. 18 to Feb. 15 and raked in 39,676 ETH (about $64 million) in total volume so far, according to OpenSea.

Sewer Pass holders that did not place on the Dookey Dash leaderboard can still participate in Dookey Dash: Toad Mode until March 1 for additional prizes.