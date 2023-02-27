Avatars, Get Ready to Strut: Decentraland to Host Second Metaverse Fashion Week

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Avatars, Get Ready to Strut: Decentraland to Host Second Metaverse Fashion Week

CoinDesk - Cam Thompson
2023-02-27 19:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Decentraland is hosting its second annual Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW) next month, bringing in a slate of global brands to showcase their digital wearables, the company said Monday.
Set to run from March 28-31 in Decentraland’s Luxury District, home of last year’s MVFW, the event will include Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger returning with new collections while Coach, Adidas and DKNY will join the virtual show for the first time.
With a focus this year on open metaverses and Web3 interoperability, Decentraland is teaming up with digital fashion company UNXD, metaverse platform Spatial and augmented reality firm OVER to put on the event. Its theme, "Future Heritage," will emphasize traditional fashion houses taking their first steps into Web3.
“We are seeing the return of many luxury fashion houses, and also the emergence and elevation of digitally native fashion,” said Dr. Giovanna Graziosi Casimiro, head of Metaverse Fashion Week, in a press release. “We are excited to see some of the world’s greatest fashion minds engaging in the future of fashion, and what it can mean for their communities.”
As a part of the event, brands will host immersive digital experiences on and off the runway: Dolce & Gabbana will host an exhibition of works from its Future Reward digital design competition, Tommy Hilfiger will release new wearables daily alongside artificial intelligence-powered products, DKNY is opening its pop-up art gallery and restaurant DKNY.3 and Adidas will feature its first series of digital wearables for holders of its Into the Metaverse non-fungible token (NFT) collection.
Decentraland hosted its inaugural Metaverse Fashion Week in March 2022 with participation from brands including Estée Lauder and Forever 21. NFT-native brands and fashion houses teamed to bring pop-ups, fashion shows and digital experiences to test their footing in Web3.
View full text