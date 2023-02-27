Avatars, Get Ready to Strut: Decentraland to Host Second Metaverse Fashion Week

Decentraland is hosting its second annual Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW) next month, bringing in a slate of global brands to showcase their digital wearables, the company said Monday.

Set to run from March 28-31 in Decentraland’s Luxury District, home of last year’s MVFW, the event will include Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger returning with new collections while Coach, Adidas and DKNY will join the virtual show for the first time.

With a focus this year on open metaverses and Web3 interoperability, Decentraland is teaming up with digital fashion company UNXD, metaverse platform Spatial and augmented reality firm OVER to put on the event. Its theme, "Future Heritage," will emphasize traditional fashion houses taking their first steps into Web3.

“We are seeing the return of many luxury fashion houses, and also the emergence and elevation of digitally native fashion,” said Dr. Giovanna Graziosi Casimiro, head of Metaverse Fashion Week, in a press release. “We are excited to see some of the world’s greatest fashion minds engaging in the future of fashion, and what it can mean for their communities.”

As a part of the event, brands will host immersive digital experiences on and off the runway: Dolce & Gabbana will host an exhibition of works from its Future Reward digital design competition, Tommy Hilfiger will release new wearables daily alongside artificial intelligence-powered products, DKNY is opening its pop-up art gallery and restaurant DKNY.3 and Adidas will feature its first series of digital wearables for holders of its Into the Metaverse non-fungible token (NFT) collection.

Decentraland hosted its inaugural Metaverse Fashion Week in March 2022 with participation from brands including Estée Lauder and Forever 21. NFT-native brands and fashion houses teamed to bring pop-ups, fashion shows and digital experiences to test their footing in Web3.