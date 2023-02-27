Animoca's Yat Siu Emphasizes the Role of Royalties in Fueling Next Web3 Bull Run

Animoca Brands chairman and web3 investor Yat Siu is urging marketplaces to support creator royalties.

Artists and crypto creatives should have the autonomy to set their own terms without needing permission from larger players, Siu told The Block at NFT Paris.

Siu is also critical of models that reward traders for creating liquidity instead of compensating creators for their content, calling it "kind of insulting" and "an infringement."

The next bull run will be "driven by culture" and royalties are essential to feed back into companies and creators, enabling them to continue defining the ecosystem, Siu says.

Regarding Animoca's latest fund, which seeks to back later-stage companies, Siu expects it to close in the first quarter of the year, with multiple parties involved.

The company originally aimed to raise up to $2 billion for a metaverse-focused fund but scaled back ambitions to around $1 billion following the collapse of FTX.

Siu is confident that the company's accounts will be available in March and reports that there is already a significant deal flow, with "three or four deals a week" coming through the financing powerhouse.

Siu said that the current market is a good time to invest in the web3 ecosystem as valuations are lower, and the builders are better.

