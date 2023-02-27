Huawei Cloud Announces Launch of Metaverse and Web3 Alliance

SNEAK PEEK

The Metaverse and Web3.0 alliance, led by Huawei, has had a significant positive impact on the alliance’s members and the industry.

The tremendous demand for processing resources from large-scale model training teams will propel DeepbrainChain.

More than 170 organizations and governments in the region have undergone digital transformation.

Wu Blockchain tweeted on February 27, 2023, that the Metaverse and Web 3.0 Alliance were also introduced by Huawei Cloud. BlockChain Solutions, Deep Brain Chain, Polygon, Morpheus Labs, and others are among the initial set of collaborators.

Being the nation’s top-elevated corporation, relevant data reveals that Huawei Cloud’s worldwide share of the market has expanded significantly in recent years, resulting in it becoming the world’s leading cloud storage brand. More than 170 governments and enterprises in the area have experienced digital transformation, serving 730 million regular end customers and unleashing modern efficiency in collaboration with clients and suppliers.

The 2023 Huawei Cloud Asia-Pacific Partner Managers Conference in Bali, Indonesia, is exclusively open to invitees from more than 100 Asia-Pacific partners and significant clients, including China Telecom, China Mobile, and China Unicom.

Among the titans and various alliance partners of Metaverse and Web3.0 listed above, the blockchain-based AI processing power network Deep Brain Chain and the Ethereum Layer 2 aggregation service infrastructure Polygon are more well-known in the encryption sector.

Huawei, Metaverse, and Web 3.0 are critical components for the next-generation network, and the world’s biggest technological “big manufacturers” are racing to install them.

The Metaverse and Web 3.0 Alliance is an olive branch proactively extended by Huawei Cloud, symbolizing closer cooperation and more assistance for members of the alliance.

Deep Brain Chain has been evolving for several years, according to their official social networking material. Deep Brain Chain appears to have completed the strategy for that year at this time.

