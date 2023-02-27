Alchemy Pay Obtains License to Operate in Indonesia

Alchemy Pay, a well-known entity providing fiat-to-crypto payments, has recently acquired a license from the Indonesian central bank to offer its services. The platform has been permitted to run fund transactions and remittances in collaboration with the regional fintech company named PT Berkah Digital Pembayaran.

Indonesia Provides a License to Alchemy Pay to Offers Payment Services across the Jurisdiction

On February 27, Alchemy Pay announced the partnership in a blog post published on Medium. It stated that both the collaborating agencies have mutually received Indonesian licenses distributed by Indonesia’s central bank. The respective licenses will be quite helpful for both partners in payouts to their consumers across the Asian region. In addition to this, they will also assist in minimizing the operating costs of the payment services provided by these entities.

The official site of Bank Indonesia has listed Berhah Digital as a “Payment Service Provider”. The Singaporean Alchemy Pay has secured a considerable reputation for offering off and on-ramps, NFT checkouts, and crypto payments to companies in the Web3 sector. Berkah Digital provides its services from Indonesia across the world of financial technology.

It is particularly famous for BDPay assisting customers to transact electronic money to several accounts and at an economic price as compared to the traditional methods. It additionally offers a virtual account dealing with the top-up method. BDPay was introduced back in 2021. It enables individual transactions as well as corporate transactions. Moreover, it additionally lets the users avail of transactions and payroll services via API.

The on-Ramp of Alchemy Pay Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa, and Mastercard

It has collected a certification from ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and links with bank APIs. This provides convenience in transactions to 136 banking institutions spread across Indonesia. The on-ramp of Alchemy Pay is compatible with Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa, Mastercard, and several local transactions and mobile wallets in up to 173 countries.