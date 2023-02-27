Exchange
BLUR Is One of the Top Purchased Tokens Among Top 100 ETH Whales

CoinEdition - Danielle du Toit
2023-02-27 12:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Blur (BLUR) was one of the top 10 most purchased tokens among the largest ETH whales.
  • GODS, MANA and BONE are also included on the most purchased list.
  • BLUR is currently trading hands at $0.8495 after a 0.54% drop in price.
The crypto whale tracking platform known as WhaleStats took to Twitter earlier today to share some new data about the top 100 Ethereum (ETH) whales. According to the post, Blur (BLUR) was one of the top 10 most purchased tokens among the top 100 largest ETH whales.
JUST IN: $BLUR @blur_io now on top 10 purchased tokens among 100 biggest #ETH whales in the last 24hrs We've also got $GODS, $BONE, $UNI, $MANA & $SYN on the list Whale leaderboard: https://t.co/N5qqsCAH8j#BLUR #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/QbiWD4s9ip
— WhaleStats (tracking crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) February 27, 2023
The post added that some of the other cryptos included on the list is Gods Unchained (GODS), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), and Decentraland (MANA). At the time of writing, BLUR was no longer included in the top 10 purchased tokens, but was occupying the 16th position on the list.
Top purchased tokens among top 100 ETH whales (Source: WhaleStats )
Data from CoinMarketCap indicates that BLUR is one of the cryptos in the red heading into the new week. According to the crypto market tracking website, BLUR is currently trading hands at $0.8495 after a 0.54% drop in price over the last 24 hours. The crypto also reached a high of $0.88 and a low of $0.825 over the same time period.
BLUR price (Source: CoinMarketCap)
In addition to this, the price of BLUR is also still down by more than 33% over the last week. BLUR’s, which is also in the red zone, 4-hour trading volume currently stands at $206,109,285 after more than 23% decrease since yesterday.
With its market cap of $336,405,876, BLUR is currently ranked as the 123rd biggest crypto in terms of market capitalization. This places the altcoin right behind Audius (AUDIO) in the 122nd position and in front of Arweave (AR) which is ranked 124th on the list of the biggest cryptos.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions, as well as all the information shared in this price analysis, are published in good faith. Readers must do their own research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be held liable for any direct or indirect damage or loss.
The post BLUR Is One Of The Top Purchased Tokens Among Top 100 ETH Whales appeared first on Coin Edition.
