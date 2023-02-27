Cryptocurrencies Resilient Despite Weaker Equity Markets, Increased Regulatory Activity: Citi

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Cryptocurrencies Resilient Despite Weaker Equity Markets, Increased Regulatory Activity: Citi

CoinDesk - Will Canny
2023-02-27 12:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Cryptocurrency markets have remained resilient despite stocks' weakness over the past week and increased regulatory activity in the U.S., Citi (C) said in a research report Friday.
“Correlations with equities have continued to decline from last year’s peaks,” analysts led by Alex Saunders wrote. “Volumes remain robust, although on-chain and search activity have not been as durable.”
Stablecoin market caps steadied, having declined following the collapse of FTX, while the percentage of ether (ETH) in smart contracts continues to rise, the report said. A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar or gold.
Following the SEC’s plan to sue Paxos, the issuer of stablecoin Binance USD (BUSD), Citi notes that there have been more than $3.5 billion of BUSD outflows, representing a 23% fall in market capitalization. These flows have generally made their way into rival stablecoin tether (USDT), the bank said.
“Total-value-locked (TVL) activity in ETH terms has not picked up as much as prices,” the note said, and decentralized exchange (DEX) volumes are unchanged this month after a steady decline.
The bank notes that non-fungible-token (NFT) activity has increased in recent weeks, though transactions levels remain far below 2022 averages.
Crypto search interest remains low despite the year-to-date rally in digital assets, the note added.
Read more: Crypto Regulatory Initiatives Show SEC’s Dominance Among US Regulators: JPMorgan
View full text