Tech Companies Enter Agreement for 'Japan Metaverse Economic Zone'

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Tech Companies Enter Agreement for 'Japan Metaverse Economic Zone'

Cointelegraph By Savannah Fortis
2023-02-27 14:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Interest in the metaverse is accelerating at a global rate, with countries all over the world joining in the rush to get involved.
In Japan, a country often associated with its legacy technology sector, a group of well-known tech companies entered into an agreement on Feb. 27 to forward the creation of the “Japan Metaverse Economic Zone."
Along with creating the Japan Metaverse Economic Zone, the agreement's focus is on building an open metaverse infrastructure called “Ryugukoku," which will spark the next wave of metaverse development.
This open metaverse infrastructure will help create interoperable tools available for users and developers across various platforms. It will also serve as a new social infrastructure for enterprise digital transformation.
According to its terms, companies who have signed the agreement will integrate their “respective technologies and services'' in an effort to create Ryugukoku. This includes gamification, fintech, and information and communication technologies.
The Japan Metaverse Economic Zone will be an ecosystem that will ultimately be a result of the interoperability between different metaverse services and platforms available to consumers in Japan. The agreement also mentions the future possibility of “providing this infrastructure to companies and government agencies outside of Japan.”
Japanese companies who have entered into this agreement include Fujitsu Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation and TBT Lab Inc., among a handful of others.
Related: Japan’s largest mobile operator to establish Web3 consortium
Japanese regulators have been shifting their attention to the country’s financial technology sector. On Feb. 1, the country’s prime minister recognized decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) as a way to support the government’s ‘Cool Japan’ strategy.
However, the exploration of DAOs as governance tools goes back to November 2022, when Japan’s Digital Agency launched its own DAO.
Most recently, the Bank of Japan announced that it plans to launch its official central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot before May 2023.
View full text