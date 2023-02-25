Allure of Bitcoin Ordinals, DeFi Drives Crypto Funds to Bitcoin Layer 2-Token Stacks

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Allure of Bitcoin Ordinals, DeFi Drives Crypto Funds to Bitcoin Layer 2-Token Stacks

CoinDesk - Shaurya Malwa
2023-02-27 11:26
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Prominent crypto investment funds are turning to tokens of the Stacks Network as they bet on the growth of Bitcoin. Stacks is a so-called layer 2 companion chain for smart contracts focused on bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, allowing for the creation of related financial products.
Stack’s STX tokens have jumped some 23% in the past 24 hours, adding to a 50% surge over a seven-day rolling period, CoinGecko data shows. Demand for the tokens has increased since the arrival of the Ordinals protocol, which went live on Jan. 21 and allows users to inscribe references to digital art into small transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain. The token's market cap topped $1.2 billion as of Monday.
A recently published investment thesis by North Rock Digital highlighted Stacks' focus on decentralized finance (DeFi), the innovative use of smart contracts, and its compatibility with Bitcoin as key strengths that set it apart from other blockchain projects.
“We believe there is a massive and relatively untapped market opportunity, a huge cultural inflection point in the community (sparked by ordinals) and transformative Stacks upgrade coming later this year,” North Rock Digital founder Hal Press said in a tweet over the weekend.
The firm noted that Stacks has a strong community, experienced leadership and a clear roadmap for growth, and concluded that investing in Stacks could yield significant returns as the project develops and gains adoption.
Since its launch, Ordinals has caused a spike in bitcoin transactions and a resurgence in Bitcoin network development. It has also reignited discussions of Bitcoin scaling – a controversial topic in crypto circles.
So far, over 197,000 unique inscriptions, a term for each individual token on Ordinals, have been conducted, Dune Analytics data shows.
North Rock did not disclose specifics of its STX investment. Press did not immediately respond to requests for comments.
In its thesis, North Rock said Stacks offers several advantages over blockchain platforms such as Ethereum including lower gas fees, faster transaction times and enhanced security.
The analysis also explores potential use cases for Stacks technology, including the creation of decentralized social media platforms, prediction and trading markets and lending and borrowing applications. Such products are the bedrock for $50 billion in locked token value on applications built on other blockchains, data from DeFiLlama show.
With the halving only a year away we have been thinking about how to position for what will be the largest theme in crypto over the next twelve months. We have spent several months looking for the best ways to get exposure to this theme and all roads have led back to $STX.
— Hal Press (@NorthRockLP) February 25, 2023
A Stacks upgrade scheduled for March 20 may have also contributed to the recent price growth of STX. Developers introduced the Stacks 2.1 upgrade in a post last week that details several new features and improvements to the protocol.
One of the main features is the introduction of "Stacking 2.0," an updated version of the Stacks consensus mechanism. Stacking is a process in which STX token holders can lock up their tokens to help secure the network and earn rewards.
Stacking 2.0 aims to make the process more accessible and inclusive by allowing smaller token holders to participate and earn rewards. The upgrade will also add improvements to smart contract functionality, enhanced scalability through the use of a new "microblocks" feature and better support for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
View full text