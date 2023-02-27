Opera Partners With OpenAI to Expand Its AI Program and Realize AIGC Ambitions

Today, Opera, one of the most prominent browser developers in the world, announced that they will be collaborating with OpenAI, the most notable artificial intelligence research laboratory in the world. This development comes just two weeks after Opera revealed its plans to expand its existing artificial intelligence (AI) initiative by entering the AI-generated content (AIGC) market through its own products and existing partnerships.

Over the course of more than 25 years, Opera has been a pioneer in the field of web browser development for both desktop and mobile platforms. Its notable products include the Opera browser, the OperaGX browser, which was the first browser ever designed specifically for gamers, and the Opera Crypto Browser, which is optimized to be used with Web3.

In addition, Opera has a proven track record as well as several years of experience in applying deep learning AI to the issue of improving the user experience of both news and football apps for its customers. Products such as Opera’s browsers, gaming, Web3, and news, are the go-to options for hundreds of millions of consumers all over the world.

Using AI to Optimize the Browser Experience

By gaining access to OpenAI‘s API and announcing its first official generative-AI partnership, Opera has access to OpenAI’s cutting-edge AI models and tailored assistance from OpenAI’s research team. This will enable the Oslo-based browser developer to adapt the future editions of its mobile and desktop browsers to the requirements of future Web editions.

Krystian Kolondra, EVP PC Browser and Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to work with OpenAI to accelerate the integration of generative AI in our products. This collaboration will enable us to bring the latest AI and generative computing technologies to our users, and to further our mission of creating innovative and user-friendly browsers.”

Opera intends to redefine the user experience by integrating artificial intelligence and generative computing solutions into its products through this partnership. Recently, Opera announced its plan to integrate popular AI-generated content services into the browser’s sidebar. In addition, the company is focusing on enhancing the browsing experience with new functionalities that interact with these innovative features powered by generative-AI.