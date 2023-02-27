Binance Market Update (2023-02-27)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, up by 0.82% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,132 and $23,690 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,413, up by 0.74%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STX , AKRO , and CVP , up by 24%, 17%, and 15%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: