Drake Loses Bitcoin Bet Again — This Time, $400K on Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury
Benzinga - Mehab Qureshi
2023-02-27 14:49
Canadian rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, better known as Drake, on Sunday endured a loss when his bet of $400,000 in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on YouTuber Jake Paul's boxing match went south.
What Happened: Drake posted a screenshot of his bet on the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight on Instagram. The rapper wagered a whopping $400,000 worth of Bitcoin on Paul to win by knockout for a potential payout of $1.44 million worth of Bitcoin.
It was a close fight but Fury emerged victorious, defeating Paul in a hard-fought 8-round battle.
This is not the first time Drake made a Bitcoin bet. Earlier on Feb.14, Drake won $1.26 million worth of Bitcoin after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII against Philadelphia Eagles.
Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $23,537, up 1.36% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.
