Big Changes Ahead: SWIFT ISO 20022 Upgrade Could Shake Up Crypto

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Big Changes Ahead: SWIFT ISO 20022 Upgrade Could Shake Up Crypto

CoinCu - Thana
2023-02-26 15:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • SWIFT to upgrade payment system to ISO 20022 in 2023, benefitting banks, crypto, and digital currency markets by standardizing financial data elements.
  • Improving interoperability will reduce transaction costs, improve regulatory compliance, and advance adoption and growth in the crypto and digital currency markets.
SWIFT’s upgrade to ISO 20022 will benefit banks, crypto, and digital currency markets by standardizing financial transactions, improving cross-border payments, and reducing money laundering risk. It will also boost the adoption and growth of digital assets, as per ExchangeRates.
Source: Altcoin Investor
In 2023, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) will upgrade its payment system to the ISO 20022 standard, a move that will have implications for banks, crypto assets, and digital currencies.
The ISO 20022 standard aims to improve cross-border payments by standardizing financial transaction data elements. This standardization will make transactions faster, cheaper, and more transparent, benefitting banks and the crypto and digital currency markets.
The upgrade to ISO 20022 will enable banks to track and monitor their customers’ transactions better, reducing the risk of money laundering and other illicit activities. Additionally, it will make it easier for banks to comply with regulations such as the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) travel rule, which requires financial institutions to share customer information during transactions.
The ISO 20022 standardization will improve the interoperability between traditional financial institutions and digital assets for the crypto market. It will make it easier for crypto assets to be integrated into existing banking systems, allowing for increased adoption and usage.
Moreover, adopting the ISO 20022 standard may boost central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) by providing a standardized framework for their development and use.
In conclusion, the upgrade of SWIFT’s payment system to the ISO 20022 standard will have far-reaching implications for the banking, crypto, and digital currency markets.
The increased standardization and interoperability will provide benefits to all parties involved, from reducing transaction costs to improving regulatory compliance. The move towards a more standardized financial system will likely pave the way for greater adoption and growth in the crypto and digital currency markets.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text