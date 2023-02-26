Binance Market Update (2023-02-26)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 0.29% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,735 and $23,260 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,240, up by 0.85%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STPT , SSV , and STX , up by 16%, 16%, and 13%, respectively.

Market movers: