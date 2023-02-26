Exchange
Trip Hawkins, Founder of Electronic Arts, Enters the NFT Gaming Industry

CryptoPotato - Felix Mollen
2023-02-26 11:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Despite the ups and downs of the crypto market, the Web3 and the NFT gaming industries continue to attract the attention of business leaders who are betting on technological innovation to push the whole ecosystem forward.
On February 24, Trip Hawkins, one of the founders of Electronic Arts (EA), announced he was joining the Web3 gaming startup Games for a Living (GFAL) as co-founder and chief strategist.
GFAL develops a set of tools that allow the development of Web3 games. Its main goal is to support the creation of AAA-category video games that can be easily integrated into the blockchain.

The Potential of Web3 to Transform the NFT Gaming Industry

During a press conference, Hawkins stated that “Web3 is the bridge to the metaverse,” which is why he wants to build a more secure metaverse that is less prone to hacking.
Additionally, the new GFAL executive said he will focus on building an economy in the metaverse that is as close as possible to the real world.
“If we’re going to make a metaverse, the economy of the metaverse has to be more like the real world.”
Hawkins is known in the tech industry for being one of the first employees of Apple. He then left Apple to found Electronic Arts, a company with over 13,000 employees and a valuation of $30.85 billion, according to Macrotrends data.
Electronic Arts is one of the most successful companies in the video game industry thanks to the release of titles such as The Sims, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Mass Effect, and the sports video games FIFA and Madden NFL.

GFAL’s Token Presale Launching in March

Hawkins’ hiring comes two weeks before the launch of Games for a Living’s native token, $GFAL, which is scheduled for March 9, with a starting price of €0.0038.
Those who wish to buy the company’s token can purchase it on Seedify, Bit2Me, and EnjinStarter, and then wait for it to be released on other exchanges or in “Elemental Raiders,” the first game that the company will release on March 13, which will offer rewards in the form of NFTs and other tokens.
Hawkins’ extensive experience in the video game industry and recent involvement in the Web3 and NFT space could significantly impact the state of the emerging crypto gaming scene. As GFAL continues to push the boundaries of blockchain gaming and introduce new concepts, the release of its $GFAL token and “Elemental Raiders” game can potentially attract more players and investors to the world of NFT gaming.
The post Trip Hawkins, Founder of Electronic Arts, Enters The NFT Gaming Industry appeared first on CryptoPotato.
