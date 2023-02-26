Animoca Brands Announce Partnership With Passion Labs

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Animoca Brands Announce Partnership With Passion Labs

TodayNFTNews - Jerry Christopher
2023-02-26 11:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
SNEAK PEEK
  • Animoca Brands recently announced their partnership with Passion Labs.
  • By utilizing Passion Labs’ new technology for KOC analysis, both companies will assist Japanese businesses.
  • They are aiming to develop their Web3 techniques and create Web3 societies in Japan.
Animoca Brands tweeted on February 24, 2023, that Animoca Brand SK (Japan) has engaged Passion Labs, a Taiwan-based firm that delivers statistics to boost luxury and automobile brands in Japan and Asia-Pacific. With this partnership, they will work with Passion Labs to assist Japanese firms in developing Web3 programmes and their future development and growth, utilizing Passion Labs’ technologies for Key Opinion Consumer Research, as well as to further improve Japan-Taiwan commerce and cooperation.
Animoca Brands Japan co-founder Kyoya Okazawa stated that they are excited to partner with Passion Labs because they anticipate its products will be a vital component of Web3, where community involvement is vital. Last December, they spoke on board at NFT Taipei with Passion Labs founder Keegan Huang and Porsche marketing director Daniel Feucht to explore what Web3 means for premium companies. Because Web3 wants to educate the audience, the role of key opinion leaders is critical. With these investments, they will keep making contributions to the value generation of Web3 enterprises.
Passion Labs Co-Founder and CEO Keegan Huang stated, “It is with immense satisfaction and pride that they declare that they have engaged in a financial and operational partnership with Animoca Brands Japan, with whom we have previously had the opportunity to assist Bentley Japan’s entry into web3.
This is significant as Taiwan enters the global limelight for utilizing unique blockchain innovations to propel networks. Animoca Brands and Mr. Yat Siu acted as a lighthouse for us as we navigated the difficulties of enterprise with their advice, example, direction, and belief in assisting builders and influencing the world to improve."
The post Animoca Brands Announce Partnership with Passion Labs appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text