Emojis Now Represent Financial Gains, Will Have Legal Consequences

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Emojis Now Represent Financial Gains, Will Have Legal Consequences

TodayNFTNews - Manjul Mishra
2023-02-25 10:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
SNEAK PEEK
  • A District Court judge has declared emojis like rocket ships, money bags and stock charts as an indication to monetary gains.
  • Former SEC branch chief warned users about the aftermath of using suchemojis.
  • Twitter users aren’t in favor of the decision and conveyed the same through reactions on Twitter.
Emojis such as the stock chart, rocket ship and money bags indicate a financial return on investment as ruled by the U.S. District Court judge.
Lisa Braganca, former U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) branch chief, took to Twitter to warn users about the possible legal consequences of utilizing emojis that might hint at future profits.
She also shared a court filing’s link wherein Victor Marrero, federal court judge, refused Dapper Labs’ proposal to reject the amended complaint accusing that security laws were violated by NBA Top Shot Moments.
In the filing, the judge mentioned that certain tweets by the NBA Top Shot Twitter account include emojis that represent financial gains. Though none of the tweets mentioned the term ‘profit,’ emojis used like stock charts, rocket ships and money bags definitely mean a monetary ROI.
NFT platform Enjin’s chief legal officer Oscar Franklin Tan commented on the matter. Tan said that the decision of Dapper Labs shouldn’t lead to a dangerous rule that emojis make non-fungible tokens securities.
Tan said:
Courts should protect the edgy, freewheeling messaging in NFT communities because shitposts and emojis are part of free speech too.
He further said that sneaker resellers can too rely on the fear of missing out pitch and utilize the mentioned emojis.
The warning led to crypto community members reacting and tweeting their responses. For instance, one user called the news tragic, whereas another user mentioned that freedom of speech doesn’t extend to emojis anymore.
A user declared the meanings of the emojis in the context of how he uses them.
Lawyers too reacted to the decision of the judge to allow the lawsuit against Dapper Labs. Jake Chervinsky, U.S. attorney, mentioned that for a U.S. court to believe assets on private blockchains as securities would be illogical.
Chervinsky said that this might transform every renowned video game developer, travel rewards program and ticketing platform into an SEC-regulated firm.
Furthermore, SEC’s approach towards Terra also caught lawyers’ attention. Crypto lawyers, on February 17, tweeted their thoughts on the matter where the SEC accused Terra for selling a suite of crypto asset securities.
Mike Selig, Web3 lawyer, said that under the theory, anything can be a security. Justin Browder, an attorney, called SEC actions wild.
The post Emojis now represent financial gains, will have legal consequences appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text