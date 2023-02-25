Solana Network Continues to Have Serious Chain Split Problem

Exchange
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • According to validator Stakewiz, the Solana network is experiencing a severe chain split.
  • The cause has not yet been determined. Transactions on Solana may not be possible.
  • This is also an incident that had precedent for Solana.
According to validator Stakewiz, the Solana network is experiencing a “serious chain split,” but the cause has not been determined. Transactions on Solana may not be possible.
“Solana Mainnet is experiencing a sizeable forking event right now, and validators are investigating to determine the network health, root cause, and next steps. Transactions may fail right now.”
Software and blockchain company Stakewiz operate a validator node on Solana.
This causes the blockchain to fork, as validators can not agree on the correct one. This fork caused a confusing code path that prevented validators from switching back to the primary division.
Stakewiz believes that the Solana network did not fix the situation. The cause of the problem still needs more work to be clarified.
“It’s not clear yet what is causing the current performance degradation; turbine and repair appear to be operating at abnormally high levels. We are seeing occasional new roots but very sporadically. The investigation is ongoing.”
Although Solana is used by many people, it often makes users bored because of constant problems.
Despite touting itself as a high-performance blockchain, Solana has suffered a series of crashes over the past year. In September 2021, it was offline for almost 18 hours.
For the last year, it also froze for about seven hours in early May until the validator restarted and went offline for about four hours in June. The network experienced a drop in performance in January, March, April, and May.
However, the number of users on Solana is still at the top compared to other networks and is still a big competitor of Ethereum because of its competitive fees.
Users say that Solana still has a long way to go to strengthen its infrastructure.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Foxy
Coincu News
