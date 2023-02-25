Crypto Accepted By 60% of Weapons and Equipment Suppliers for Ukraine, Official Says

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Accepted By 60% of Weapons and Equipment Suppliers for Ukraine, Official Says

Bitcoinist - Christian Encila
2023-02-25 05:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The use of crypto for donations and purchases is not a new concept. However, the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has shed light on the advantages of using digital currencies for military aid.
When Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Ukrainian government turned to social media to ask for donations in bitcoin, ethereum, stablecoin and other types of cryptocurrencies.
The response was overwhelming, with more than 100,000 people contributing to help the Ukrainian military effort.
The use of cryptocurrencies for military aid is not just limited to donations. According to Alex Bornyakov, the Ukrainian deputy digital minister, the country has been using crypto to purchase combat essentials like helmets, bulletproof vests, optical sights and other combat equipment.
According to Bornyakov, around 60% of the military hardware suppliers were able to accept crypto, which proves to be very advantageous on the government’s part as the conflict rages on.

Crypto Plays A Crucial Role During Times Of Crisis

Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv was in a decent spot to benefit from the expansion of crypto networks since the invasion broke out. A market research firm placed Ukraine at No. 4 worldwide for cryptocurrency adoption last year.
Ukraine officially recognized cryptocurrencies in September 2021.
One advantage of using digital currencies for these purchases is the speed at which they can be completed. The digital minister explained that traditional financial systems would have taken too long, and the Ukrainian military needed help immediately. However, with crypto, the purchases could be made quickly and efficiently.
As international donations began pouring in—nearly $55 million in a week back in March—the Ukrainian government quickly realized that crypto donation was the quickest and fastest way to handle the influx of money.
Also, Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has launched a “Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund,” a crypto-first crowdfunding site that accepts crypto donations easily. They gave the Ukrainian government $10 million in addition to this.

Crypto: The Faster And Better Solution

Another advantage of using crypto for military purchases is the decentralized nature of cryptocurrency payments. Unlike traditional financial systems that require intermediaries like banks and payment processors, crypto payments can be completed instantly and without delay.
Bornyakov said:
“We were able to secure the purchase of vital items in no time at all via crypto, and what is amazing is that around 60% of suppliers were able to accept crypto, I didn’t expect this.”
The transparent nature of blockchain technology also allowed the Ukrainian government to see where the donations were coming from, and they claimed that some came from Russians who wanted to support Ukraine’s defense efforts.
Ukraine’s success in using cryptocurrencies for military aid has not gone unnoticed. In fact, the country has created the Crypto Fund Aid For Ukraine initiative.
CFAK is powered by a Ukraine-based crypto platform called Kuna and blockchain company Everstake, and supported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.
CFAK has been a huge success, with one-third of the donated amount coming through the initiative. Bornyakov praised the effort, not just for the amount of money raised but also for the efficiency and speed of access to funds through crypto.
According to Bornyakov, who also serves as the government’s de facto crypto spokesperson, Ukraine has received about $100 million in cryptocurrency donations.
The official stated at a recent online emergency briefing that more than $60 million of the $100 million was deposited into the main fund managed by the Ukrainian cryptocurrency exchange Kuna.
The conflict between Ukraine and Russia is ongoing, and the use of cryptocurrencies for military aid is likely to continue.
While crypto may not be a complete solution to the challenges faced by Ukraine, it has proven to be an effective tool for providing critical support to the country’s military effort.
As the use of cryptocurrencies continues to grow and evolve, it will be interesting to see how it is used in other areas of conflict and crisis.
View full text