Peloton’s Robin Arzón Is Building a Web3 Community Around Working Out

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Peloton’s Robin Arzón Is Building a Web3 Community Around Working Out

CoinDesk - Rosie Perper
2023-02-24 19:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

The fitness industry has long used gamification methods to motivate health and wellness. From FitBits to workout-tracking apps, data gamification has given fitness brands new insights into customer behavior while motivating gym goers to stay on target with their goals.

“Anything that gets people moving is a good thing,” says Robin Arzón, vice president of fitness programming and head instructor at Peloton. “I've gone through seasons of gamification in my life, even though I certainly wouldn't call myself a gamer.”

Arzón has been exploring how Web3 can embolden fitness communities more effectively than centralized membership platforms. She recently founded Swagger Society, a Web3 lifestyle membership club that is expected to be launch in the coming months. Though she says she prefers “throwing barbells” over her head and running sprints more than working out through augmented reality (AR) games and virtual reality (VR) headsets, she’s open to the ways that Web3 technology might improve our overall health.

“Who knows what the future holds?” says Arzón. “I'm not going to knock somebody's path to wellness. If [games] work for them, and they're able to do it consistently — go for it.”

The move-to-earn economy

Behavior change is a major component in most fitness clubs today. Gym memberships often come with proprietary data-tracking apps that sync with members’ devices and document progress over time. In some ways, the fitness industry’s culture is similar to that of Web3, which places a major focus on incentivizing participation. Many decentralized protocols (DeFi) protocols and Web3 communities function smoothly due to a shared allegiance to economic incentives. Examples include non-fungible token (NFT) airdrops for loyal fans, crypto rewards for staking a particular coin or distributing proof-of-attendance protocols (POAP) for showing up to an event. Even the existence of crypto is made possible through mining rewards, which pay miners for using their computer power to verify transactions.

Interesting possibilities emerge when we combine the economic approach of Web3 with the fitness industry. Last year, a new fitness-oriented category of blockchain gaming called move-to-earn (M2E) games tested the theory that rewarding consumers with crypto tokens would motivate them to exercise. The popular Solana-based M2E game StepN reported $122.5 million in profits in the second quarter of 2022, and its ecosystem token GMT has a total market cap of ​​over $231 million. Moreover, StepN says its users ran more than 104 billion miles in the process of earning their crypto last year, a nod to the potential efficacy of M2E gaming. But is such progress sustainable?

Arzón believes that gamification can certainly motivate behavior, but beyond any new gimmicks and gadgets, it’s good old-fashioned consistency that unlocks the true benefits of fitness as a lifestyle. For this level of transformation, a person needs more than a game or a token, they need an accountability partner, says Arzón.

“Finding like-minded, values-driven folks who are willing to put those values into action is what gives [a new behavior] ‘stickiness,’” said Arzón. “That's certainly what Swagger Society will be based on, community as the linchpin of everything that we do.”

She believes that, beyond the short-term incentivization of M2E gaming, NFT membership models may provide the perfect level of “stickiness” because members become more than simply monthly subscribers. Purchasing an NFT acts as a lifetime, all-access pass, granting holders entry to a community led by their favorite instructors without third-party intermediaries and centralized platforms.

“It's exciting for me to be able to reward my day-one followers and my new followers in unprecedented ways, as well as have them invest in this new creative economy in a way that's never been possible before,” said Arzón.

She hopes Swagger Society will give her more direct communication with her followers and create a “feedback loop” allowing her to go deeper with members’ needs.

“I want to engage in a way that I've never been able to do before this technology,” she said. “I’m interested in being a fire starter in people's lives through the mechanisms with which I can do that the most dynamically, robustly and directly.”

View full text