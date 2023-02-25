Exchange
Polygon ZkEVM Will Launch a Major Audit Upgrade Testnet Next Week

CoinCu - Harold
2023-02-25 02:44
Key Points:
  • The Audit-Upgraded Testnet of Polygon zkEVM will be live next week, according to Polygon Labs.
  • This testnet is nearly identical to the real-time system demonstrated by the mainnet beta testnet, which had no permissions, open access to anybody, no whitelist, actual assets, and work verifiers.
  • After launching an audit-updated testnet, Polygon zkEVM now supports Etherscan and FFLONK in addition to security audits.
Polygon Labs will launch the audit-upgraded testnet of Polygon zkEVM next week. This testnet is almost identical to the real-time system with no permission, anyone access, no whitelist, real assets, and work verifiers that the mainnet beta testnet showed.
In addition to security audits, Polygon zkEVM supports Etherscan and FFLONK after deploying an audit-upgraded testnet.
Users of the live testnet are not currently required to take any action. Polygon Labs will offer the chainID and other essential information for redeploying on a new network once a concrete date for the audit-upgraded testnet is in place.
The Polygon zkEVM Mainnet Beta‘s debut date was revealed by Polygon Labs last week. Prior to the launch of Mainnet Beta, Polygon Labs wanted to make certain that users could take advantage of certain significant changes that the security audit of Polygon zkEVM, which has been underway since December, brought about.
The permissionless, anyone-can-join, no-whitelist, actual assets and live system with a functioning prover that starts with Mainnet Beta will be virtually identical to the audit-upgraded testnet for Polygon zkEVM.
The gold-standard block explorer for locating and browsing verified Ethereum blocks and transactions, Etherscan, will also support Polygon zkEVM after the rollout of the audit-upgraded testnet.
The performance of verifiers will be considerably enhanced by FFLONK. A protocol for ZK-SNARK with a globally trusted setup is FFLONK.
In addition to performance enhancements and support for Etherscan, control of the smart contract variables that enable upgradability, and FFLONK, many of these modifications are the outcome of the security assessment.
Harold
Coincu News
