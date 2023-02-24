Binance Market Update (2023-02-24)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -1.41% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,613 and $24,405 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,892, down by -2.09%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include PERP , MC , and AUDIO , up by 31%, 19%, and 18%, respectively.

Market movers: