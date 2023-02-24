Bitcoin Attracting Banks: Study Shows Over 130 US Banks Are Exploring Crypto

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Attracting Banks: Study Shows Over 130 US Banks Are Exploring Crypto

Bitcoinist - Christian Encila
2023-02-24 13:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
In response to growing consumer demand for bitcoin and other cryptocurrency-related services, an increasing number of banks in the United States under the umbrella of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation are exploring the digital currency space.
The trend reflects the interlinkage of crypto assets and associated products and services with the regulated financial system.
According to data by the FDIC, as of January 2023, about 52 million Americans have invested in bitcoin and various types of crypto assets, and 136 banks were planning or already involved in various crypto-related initiatives.

More US Banks Are Drawn To Bitcoin

The Office of Inspector General, an independent office within many US government agencies, published a report on February 17, indicating the growing involvement of banks in the digital assets industry.
The report also calls for proper guidelines for lenders under the FDIC mandate, emphasizing the need to ensure that their policies and procedures consider the risks associated with digital assets, especially regarding deposit insurance.
Despite not having a direct role in the regulation or oversight of cryptocurrencies, the FDIC provides insurance to protect depositors in case of bank failures, and there have been discussions about the potential for the FDIC to regulate cryptocurrency custodians.
Cryptocurrency custodians hold digital assets on behalf of others, similar to how banks hold traditional assets such as cash and securities.

Demand For Crypto-Related Services Grows

The OIG report emphasizes the FDIC’s role in support of the U.S. financial system, as it insures nearly $10 trillion in deposits at more than 4,700 banks, supervises over 3,200 banks, and oversees the $125 billion Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) that protects bank depositor accounts and resolves failing banks.
The increasing involvement of banks in the digital assets industry demonstrates the growing demand for cryptocurrency-related services and reflects the increasing popularity of assets such as Bitcoin.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s market cap is around $461 billion, while the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies is $1.05 trillion, data from Coingecko and TradingView show. Bitcoin is currently trading at $23,908, data shows.
The FDIC needs to work with other regulators to provide clarity regarding the regulation of digital assets and ensure that its examinations, policies, and procedures address consumer risks regarding digital assets, including the relationship between deposit insurance and digital assets.
FDIC: Cautious Approach To Crypto
The FDIC has generally taken a cautious approach towards cryptocurrencies due to the perceived risks they pose to the broader financial system. However, despite these concerns, many banks under the FDIC have been exploring the crypto space in response to growing consumer demand for cryptocurrency-related services.
While the FDIC has not been directly involved in regulating cryptocurrencies, there have been discussions around the potential for the agency to play a role in regulating cryptocurrency custodians – companies or individuals that hold digital assets on behalf of others.
As the US government attempts to establish a clear regulatory framework for managing the cryptocurrency industry, the recent Executive Order by US President Joe Biden is expected to provide more clarity on how cryptocurrencies will be regulated going forward.
While it is not yet clear what specific regulations will be put in place, the order is expected to signal a more proactive approach to managing the risks associated with cryptocurrencies, and it will likely have implications for banks and other financial institutions operating in the space.
-Featured image from DataDrivenInvestor
View full text