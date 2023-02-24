Republican Congressman Tom Emmer Introduces Bill to Ban Fed’s CBDC

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Republican Congressman Tom Emmer Introduces Bill to Ban Fed’s CBDC

CryptoPotato - Felix Mollen
2023-02-24 10:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
On February 22, Republican Congressman Tom Emmer of the US House of Representatives introduced a bill to ban the Federal Reserve (Fed) from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
The “CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act” aims to protect the financial privacy of American citizens by prohibiting the creation of a CBDC by the Fed without prior review and approval from Congress.
Emmer argued that creating a CBDC could negatively impact financial privacy and individual freedom, as authorities and regulatory entities could use it as a tool to track and control citizens’ spending.
Today, I introduced the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act to halt efforts of unelected bureaucrats in Washington, DC from stripping Americans of their right to financial privacy. pic.twitter.com/lONbHFZMk7
— Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) February 22, 2023
Emmer further explained that the bill prohibits the Fed from issuing a CBDC directly to anyone, prevents it from using a CBDC to implement monetary policy and control the economy, and sets the frame for more transparency on such projects.
The congressman clarified he is not opposed to technological innovation that could come with the creation of a CBDC. However, he maintained that these innovations should not infringe on citizens’ rights.

Financial Privacy Is a Priority

The creation of a CBDC could have a significant impact on financial privacy. Since CBDC transactions would be recorded on a blockchain, authorities could track and trace financial transactions in real-time. This has raised concerns about data privacy and surveillance and the potential for government intrusion into financial affairs.
However, proponents argue that CBDCs could bring many benefits, including greater financial inclusion, reduced transaction costs, and faster settlement times. Additionally, CBDCs could provide an alternative to traditional banking services for people who do not have access to them.
For several years now, Emmer has been an advocate of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, calling for regulation that encourages innovation and growth in the sector without harming people. Emmer is known for its efforts to boost crypto adoption and promote the growth of the industry.
He has been in favor of receiving part of his payment in crypto and has also expressed his concerns about the way the government handled the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried. Coinbase has his name on the list of politicians who are “very supportive” of crypto.

China’s Dominance in CBDC Development

China has been at the forefront of CBDC development, launching a pilot program for its digital currency in 2020. While other countries have been exploring the possibility of issuing a such a product, China has taken the lead, conducting cross-border tests with countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and Thailand, among others.
China’s digital yuan has been in development since 2014 and is already being used in 23 regions of the country, facilitating the transfer of over 100 billion yuan (approximately $15.5 billion). If it becomes globally accepted, it could become a significant competitor to the US dollar, giving China a greater presence in the global economic scenario.
While the US has been studying the possibility of launching its own CBDC, China’s dominance in the world of digital currencies continues to grow, with the potential to reshape the global financial landscape.
The post Republican Congressman Tom Emmer Introduces Bill to Ban Fed’s CBDC appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text