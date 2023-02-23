Shiba Inu Ecosystem Token Leaves Dogecoin, Floki in the Dust With 6% Surge Ahead of Shibarium Launch

Bone Shibaswap (CRYPTO: BONE) is up 6% in the last 24 hours, outperforming the top five meme coins by market capitalization.

What Happened: At the time of writing, BONE was trading at a high of $1.97, on its way to breaching the $2-mark.

Elon Musk’s favorite meme crypto Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was down 1.78%, trading at $0.084. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was exchanging hands at $0.00001309, down 2.47% and Floki’s (CRYPTO: FLOKI) rally cooled down with a 6.13% dip, currently trading at $0.00001309.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

Why It’s Moving: The rise in BONE can be attributed to two reasons. First, the much anticipated layer-2 blockchain Shibarium, which is speculated to launch next week.

Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous developer of Shibarium confirmed the launch on the Telegram channel.

Secondly, BONE said in a tweet on Thursday that the token is now being listed on Gate.io. The listing announcement also garnered investors’ attention.

#Bone #Shibarium #TopNews #BoneArmy #ShibArmy $Shib #Shib #Shiba This is your strength. Congratulations to all , top 10 exchange in the world https://t.co/9ziis0Qn6l will add $Bone . . . pic.twitter.com/VJM7KAVNII — BoneShibaSwap (@BoneShiba) February 23, 2023

According to burn tracker Shibburn, the pace at which SHIB meme tokens have been transferred to dead-end wallets has soared by over 708% in the past 24 hours. The SHIB army has burned 7,244,258 Shiba Inu in total.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed On Fed Anxieties: Analyst Thinks Wall Street Risk Aversion Could Revive Apex Crypto

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.