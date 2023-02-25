Bitcoin Correlation With the S&P 500 Falls to FTX Collapse Levels, but Why?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Correlation With the S&P 500 Falls to FTX Collapse Levels, but Why?

Bitcoinist - Tony "The Bull"
2023-02-25 01:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Bitcoin over the years has shown an increasingly strong positive correlation with the S&P 500 and other major US stock market indexes. When the correlation weakens and turns negative, price movements in BTC can be especially substantial.
The top cryptocurrency is now showing the largest daily negative correlation since the FTX-driven market collapse, but what might this say about what’s to come in crypto and stocks?

Bitcoin And Stock Market Correlations Explained

Correlation is a when two assets share a commonality in price action. The Pearson correlation coefficient measures the linear correlation of two data inputs, in this case BTCUSD and the S&P 500.
Correlations can be positive, negative, or neutral. Readings range from -1 to 1 becoming stronger or weaker the further away from 0 the correlation moves. Zero correlation means there is no indication of a negative or positive relationship between two assets.
Certain events can take place that cause correlations to change abruptly, such as the FTX collapse which was cryptocurrency industry exclusive. When this happened, Bitcoin and altcoins took a bloodbath, while the stock market rebounded from a low.
Now, BTCUSD’s correlation with the S&P 500 once again has turned negative on the daily timeframe, but there appears to be no significant shock to either market to create such a sudden disparity.

What The Sudden Negative Correlation With S&P 500 Could Mean

Over the last several days, the stock market sank lower which Bitcoin has remained rather resilient by comparison. This alone has been enough to cause the correlation between the top brass cryptocurrency and the leading stock market index, the S&P 500.
However, it could be the start of something more. Bitcoin has vastly outperformed the S&P 500 as a benchmark since the start of 2023. Fears that the stock market could be tapped for upside in the near to medium term, while crypto shows signs of a compelling comeback could keep this negative correlation climbing.
The negative correlation between the two assets is typically the result of Bitcoin’s notorious volatility. Without a massive price movement to speak of in Bitcoin since this negative correlation appeared, it could be coming soon enough.
View full text